Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

