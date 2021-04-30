Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

