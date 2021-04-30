Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.