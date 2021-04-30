Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

BHC opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

