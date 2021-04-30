$8.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.65 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

