Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cybin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.