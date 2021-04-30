KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Entegris has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 62.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 32.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

