Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $424.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

