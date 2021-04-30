Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BZLFY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

