Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bouygues’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

