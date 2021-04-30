Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Drops By 56.0%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ARTH stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.