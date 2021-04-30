Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Declines By 44.5%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBTVF shares. Desjardins started coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on BBTV in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBTVF opened at $7.64 on Friday. BBTV has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

