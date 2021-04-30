Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATMS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Artemis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

