Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

