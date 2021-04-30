BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $19.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.