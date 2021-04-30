First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

