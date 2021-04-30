Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LII. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of LII stock opened at $341.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

