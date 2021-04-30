Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.48, with a volume of 2819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.