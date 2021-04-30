Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

