HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

HMST opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $879.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

