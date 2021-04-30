PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) versus Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Critical Comparison

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86% Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20 Danske Bank A/S 1 4 1 0 2.00

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 3.76 $468.64 million $3.90 11.24 Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.49 $2.26 billion N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Danske Bank A/S on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through 70 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

