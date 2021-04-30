Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

