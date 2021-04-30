Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

VTWRF stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

