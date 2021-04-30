WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLYYF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $6.01 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.