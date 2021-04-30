Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
YATRY opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Yamato has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.35.
