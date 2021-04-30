Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$46.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$32.77 on Wednesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.04.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.1999996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

