CSFB Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

HBM opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -13.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.37.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

