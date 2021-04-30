Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crown Castle International traded as high as $188.22 and last traded at $188.20, with a volume of 51090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

