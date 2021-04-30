National Bankshares Reiterates C$43.00 Price Target for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.35.

TSE EIF opened at C$38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

