BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.91.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

