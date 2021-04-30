FirstService (TSE:FSV) PT Raised to C$235.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$235.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$203.30 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$106.90 and a 1 year high of C$219.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$195.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$182.87.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.