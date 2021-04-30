Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VONV stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

