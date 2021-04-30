Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, an increase of 204.3% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $92,138,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,613,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

