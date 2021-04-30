Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Increases By 113.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the March 31st total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Get 111 alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 111 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.