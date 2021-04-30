Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Increases By 113.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the March 31st total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
