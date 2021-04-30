National Bank Financial Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KP Tissue has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.09 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$9.51 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of C$98.40 million and a PE ratio of -50.20.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.