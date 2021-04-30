Truist Securiti Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $137.52 on Thursday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

