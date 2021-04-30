Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$5.80

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$528.47 million and a PE ratio of -62.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

