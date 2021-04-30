Quebecor’s (QBR.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.