Quebecor’s (QBR.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.