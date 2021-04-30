Cassava Sciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of SAVA opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

