Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by Desjardins (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

