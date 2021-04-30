NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

