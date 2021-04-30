Morgan Stanley Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $62.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

