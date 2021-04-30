GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. GDS has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

