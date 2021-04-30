MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

