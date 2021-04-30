UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €78.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €69.96 ($82.31) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €58.90 ($69.29) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

