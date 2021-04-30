JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80. Befesa has a 52 week low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a 52 week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.82 and a 200 day moving average of €50.27.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

