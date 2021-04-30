Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €135.75 ($159.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €116.98 and a 200 day moving average of €114.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

