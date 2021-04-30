Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €135.75 ($159.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €116.98 and a 200 day moving average of €114.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

