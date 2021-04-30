Covestro’s (1COV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €54.96 ($64.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.56. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

