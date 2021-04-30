Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 8.8% After Dividend Announcement

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) traded up 8.8% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $117.37. 11,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

