eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded the stock from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $57.68. Susquehanna Bancshares now has a $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. eBay shares last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 528,624 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

